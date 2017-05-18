ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

1 dead, several injured as car plows into NY Times Square crowd

The Associated Press and Reuters
May 18, 2017 - 9:28 am
 
Updated May 18, 2017 - 9:46 am

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The New York Police Department closed off the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

 

TOP NEWS
