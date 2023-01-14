1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

One ticket has matched all six numbers to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Drawn Friday night, the numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 and the gold Mega Ball 14.

No town or state has been listed on the Mega Millions website, just that there was one winner.

Fourteen tickets matched all five regular balls, which will be worth $1 million each. The multiplier was 2x, but none of the 14 tickets had paid for the multiplier.

Mega Millions players have endured months of losing, allowing the jackpot to grown to the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one had matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

Not in Nevada

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Mega Millions is also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not have Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.