92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest at park in Kentucky

The Associated Press
June 27, 2020 - 10:03 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2020 - 10:39 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park came in around 9 p.m., Louisville Metro police said in a statement, followed by calls that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was performing lifesaving measures on a male who died at the scene. Shortly after, police were told of a shooting victim across the street at the Hall of Justice. That person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park as people scrambled for cover. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground.

Officers cleared the park and police “are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the statement said. No information about arrests, possible suspects and the victims’ identities and ages was immediately released. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. The Saturday night shooting was at least the second during nearly a month of protests in Louisville over Taylor’s death. Seven people were wounded May 28 when gunfire erupted near City Hall, prompting a statement from Taylor’s mother asking people to demand justice “without hurting each other.”

“Praying for our city,” tweeted Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville late Saturday. The Democrat is running for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged. One of the officers was recently fired.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Walker has said he thought he was defending from an intruder.

The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

MOST READ
1
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
2
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
3
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
Younger Nevadans driving new surge of COVID-19 cases
4
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
Here’s what police in Clark County will do if you’re not wearing a mask
5
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE*** In this photo released by Warner Bros., actor John Wayne plays Ethan Edwards in the new ...
Leaders push to remove John Wayne name, statue from California airport
The Associated Press

In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments.

(The Associated Press)
3 die in New Mexico from drinking hand sanitizer
The Associated Press

The health department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism. Authorities have noted that people with substance abuse issues, particularly within the homeless community, have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol and liquor.

Don Hartness of Ellisville, walks around the Capitol carrying the current Mississippi state fla ...
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

Spectators at the Mississippi Capitol broke into applause Saturday as lawmakers took a big step toward erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, a symbol that has come under intensifying criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

A view from the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
California woman dies while hiking in Grand Canyon
The Associated Press

The death of a California woman while hiking into the Grand Canyon apparently was heat related, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Friday.

Hugo, 3, has his temperature taken by a teacher as he arrives at Cobi kindergarten in Barcelona ...
Texas, Florida rollback openings in virus retreat; US cases top 40K a day
By Michelle R. Smith and Frances D’Emilio The Associated Press

Texas and Florida clamped down on bars again Friday in the biggest retreat yet amid a surge across the South and West that sent the number of confirmed new coronavirus infections per day in the U.S. to an all-time high of 40,000.

People wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 are reflected next to a sign req ...
Texas governor puts reopening on pause as virus cases soar
The Associated Press

American hospital officials and health experts are warning that politicians focusing on the economy and a public tired of being cooped up are letting a deadly medical disaster spiral to new heights.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii to waive quarantine for negative COVID-19 tests
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday said that starting Aug. 1, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.