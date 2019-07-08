83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

1 gored, 4 others injured in Spain’s running of bulls

The Associated Press
July 8, 2019 - 7:36 am
 

PAMPLONA, Spain — The second day of bull runs at the San Fermin festival left five people injured, including one with a minor goring Monday, Spanish health officials said.

Two men and a woman were hospitalized with head injuries or severe bruises, said Tomás Belzunegui, a spokesman with the regional hospital in Pamplona.

Another runner was treated for bruises, and a fifth was gored in the back by a horn but didn’t need hospital treatment.

The six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch, which is known for raising ferocious beasts, were surrounded by tame cattle for most of the 930-yard (850-meter) route to the bullring, leaving runners scrambling for limited space close to their horns.

The race lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Eight bull runs are held in Pamplona every July.

The festival, which attracts annually around a million people to the northern city, was immortalized in the 1920s by American novelist and Literature Nobel Prize winner Ernest Hemingway.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach ...
Billionaire financier Epstein created sex trafficking network, feds say
By Michael R. Sisak and Jim Mustian The Associated Press

Court documents unsealed Monday show wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump gestures upon arrival at Andrews Air Force ...
UK seeks leaker of ambassador’s blunt criticism of Trump
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The British government was hunting Monday for the source of a leak of diplomatic cables from Britain’s ambassador in Washington that branded President Donald Trump’s administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. William Moran describes ...
Bad judgment cited as admiral set to lead Navy opts to retire
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The four-star admiral set to become the Navy’s top officer on Aug. 1 will instead retire, a downfall prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer called poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.