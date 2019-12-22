1 injured after ultralight aircraft crashes near Lake Havasu

Sheriff’s office personnel along with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to several 911 calls around 10 a.m. and found the downed aircraft on land near Pilot Rock.

A man was injured and his female passenger was unharmed after a crash of an ultralight-style aircraft Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, near Lake Havasu City, Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A man was injured and his female passenger was unharmed after a crash of an ultralight-style aircraft Sunday near Lake Havasu City, Arizona, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s office personnel along with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to several 911 calls around 10 a.m. and found the downed aircraft on land near Pilot Rock, according to the release.

Rescuers hiked up to the crash site and found the pilot and passenger. The pilot suffered a minor ankle injury, according to the news release.

A helicopter was requested to transport the victim because of the extreme terrain.

The pilot said to officials that during his flight, his engine shut off and would not restart. He then attempted to make an emergency landing, but during so, struck several rocks that caused the aircraft to roll onto its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, according to the release.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.