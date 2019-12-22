55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

1 injured after ultralight aircraft crashes near Lake Havasu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2019 - 11:59 am
 
Updated December 22, 2019 - 12:26 pm

A man was injured and his female passenger was unharmed after a crash of an ultralight-style aircraft Sunday near Lake Havasu City, Arizona, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s office personnel along with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to several 911 calls around 10 a.m. and found the downed aircraft on land near Pilot Rock, according to the release.

Rescuers hiked up to the crash site and found the pilot and passenger. The pilot suffered a minor ankle injury, according to the news release.

A helicopter was requested to transport the victim because of the extreme terrain.

The pilot said to officials that during his flight, his engine shut off and would not restart. He then attempted to make an emergency landing, but during so, struck several rocks that caused the aircraft to roll onto its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, according to the release.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems ...
Boeing woes grow as United drops 737 Max flights through June
By Cathy Bussewitz and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The developments follow Boeing’s announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear. It did not say when production would resume.

 
Video shows cruise ships colliding in Mexico
The Associated Press

A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Maria Rhonita (LeBaron) Miller, was one of nine people killed in an ambush by Mexican cartel me ...
How an American mom died at the hands of a Mexican cartel
By Doug Kari Special to the / RJ

Rhonita Miller and her four children were among nine people ambushed by cartel gunmen as they traveled over the Sierra Madre mountains south of the Arizona border.

An investigative report prepared for the Washington Legislature and released Thursday, Dec. 19, ...
Report: Lawmaker associated with Bundys took part in ‘domestic terrorism’
By Nicholas K. Geranios The Associated Press

A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon, which included members of the Bundy family from Nevada, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches fro ...
Boeing capsule enters wrong orbit, won’t dock at space station
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule ran into trouble in orbit Friday minutes after blasting off on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts.

North Koreans visit the Mansu Hill to lay floral baskets and flowers to the bronze statues of t ...
US watching N. Korea for ‘Christmas gift’ missile launch
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

A significant launch or test would be a major blow to one of the Trump administration’s major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea back to negotiations to eliminate its nuclear weapons and missiles.