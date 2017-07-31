ad-fullscreen
1 inmate remains at large after 12 escape in Alabama

The Associated Press
July 31, 2017 - 2:32 am
 

JASPER, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmatesescaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

Eleven of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large.

Officers were using a state helicopter Monday to assist in the search for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick of Cordova, who escaped while jailed on drug charges.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmatesescaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how the men escaped, and a sheriff’s spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were jailed on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder.

