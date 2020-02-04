42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

1 killed, 5 hurt when vehicle plows into prep cross country team

The Associated Press
February 3, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2020 - 5:02 pm

MOORE, Okla. — A girl was killed and five other people were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into a high school cross-country team as they ran along a street outside their suburban Oklahoma City school Monday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after classes were dismissed at 3 p.m. Monday at Moore High School and the group of students was training along heavily traveled North Eastern Avenue outside the school, said police spokesman Jeremy Lewis.

The 56-year-old man struck a vehicle before running over the students, then struck two more cars as he drove away, Lewis said. A witness pursued the man for three blocks before stopping him, and police took him into custody, he said.

No charges were immediately filed, but police suspect intoxication was a factor, Lewis said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 1, 2010 file photo, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news ...
Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancer
The Associated Press

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

 
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus in California
The Associated Press

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman and wounded five others Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco

The Huoshenshan temporary field hospital under construction is seen as it nears completion in W ...
China opens hospital built in 10 days; 361 deaths reported
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Health authorities released updated figures of 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,829 over 24 hours. The World Health Organization said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands.

Items left on the pavement near the scene of a stabbing incident in Streatham High Road, London ...
Suspect wore hoax explosive during London attack, police say
By Gregory Katz and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Officers responded quickly to the stabbings because of a “proactive counter-terrorism operation” that was underway, London police said with elaborating.

Law enforcement officials stand guard outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Fla., o ...
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
The Associated Press

Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Se ...
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks as China’s death toll rises
By Joe Mcdonald and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for”domestic outbreak control.”

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks ...
California’s winter snowpack drops after dry January
By Rich Pedroncelli and John Antczak The Associated Press

California’s weather turned largely dry in January and left the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack below average for this time of year, state officials said after measurements Thursday.