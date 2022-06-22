93°F
1 killed in San Francisco subway train shooting

By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 - 11:48 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations. She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station and remains at large.

Melgar told The Associated Press that San Francisco Deputy Chief David Lazar informed her there was an altercation inside the train and the suspect shot a person, who later died.

Melgar said the train was packed with morning commuters when the shooting happened.

Subway service was suspended in the area as police gather evidence. Passengers were being transported in buses and shuttles, Melgar said.

San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

