1 Louisville officer faces endangerment charges in Breonna Taylor’s death
A Kentucky grand jury indicted a Louisville police officer on three charges of endangerment in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.
The jury announced that fired Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid of Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.
Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges. The charges do not directly link to her death.
Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020
Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, tweeted shortly after the decision that that lack of charges directly related to Taylor’s death is “outrageous and offensive.”
Frustrations expressed
Immediately after the announcement, people were expressing frustration that the grand jury did not do more.
LOUISVILLE: U-Haul truck arrives with items for protesters following announcement of charges in #BreonnaTaylor case
Video via @Julio_Rosas11
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2020
“Justice has NOT been served,” tweeted Linda Sarsour of Until Freedom, a group that has pushed for charges in the case. “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor.”
Protesters have consistently pressured state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to act, and celebrities and pro athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor. At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.
A Republican, he is the state’s first Black state attorney general and a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been tagged by some as his heir apparent. His was also one of 20 names on President Donald Trump’s list to fill a future Supreme Court vacancy.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.
Cameron’s office had been receiving materials from the Louisville Police Department’s public integrity unit while they tried to determine whether state charges would be brought against the three officers involved, he said.
Officer fired in June
Before charges were brought, Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. A termination letter sent to him by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the white officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March.
Hankison, Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.
Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.
Lawsuit settled
On Sept. 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.
Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months. The release in late May of a 911 call by Taylor’s boyfriend marked the beginning of days of protests in Louisville, fueled by her shooting and the violent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Several prominent African American celebrities including Oprah and Beyoncé have joined those urging that the officers be charged.
Key dates, events in Breonna Taylor’s death
— March 13: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
— March 13, hours later: Police announce the arrest of Kenneth Walker in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as “an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.”
— March, April: The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.
— April 27, Taylor’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.
— May 13: Top Louisville prosecutor Tom Wine recuses himself from reviewing police investigation, Attorney General Daniel Cameron named as special prosecutor.
— May 22: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend’s home.
— May 28: Walker’s anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.
— May 29: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.
— June 1: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.
— June 11: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes “Breonna’s Law” which bans use of no knock warrants.
— June 14: Pop star Beyoncé writes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to charge police officers.
— June 23: Officer Brett Hankison, one of 3 officers who fired shots the night of Taylor’s death, is fired for “blindly” firing into Taylor’s apartment.
— June 25: Celebrities join hundreds of demonstrators outside state Capitol calling on Cameron to charge officers.
— June 28: Photographer Tyler Gerth is fatally shot at site of ongoing protests in downtown Louisville.
— July 14: Protesters are arrested for demonstrating on Cameron’s front lawn.
— Aug. 12: Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, meets with Cameron.
— Sept. 5: Hundreds peacefully protest outside Kentucky Derby, urging Cameron to criminally charge the officers.
— Sept. 7: Fischer names Yvette Gentry, first Black woman to lead Louisville Police department, as interim chief beginning Oct. 1.
— Sept. 9: Cameron is included on President Donald Trump’s shortlist of Supreme Court candidates.
— Sept. 15: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor’s family with $12 million and promising police reforms.
— Sept. 22: Louisville police set up blockades downtown in anticipation of Cameron’s announcement.