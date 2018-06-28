1 pilot had cocaine in system at time of deadly Arizona crash

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office says autopsy results show one of two pilots aboard a small plane that crashed near Phoenix two months ago, killing all six people aboard, had cocaine in his system.

Police tape cordon off an area near the site of a plane crash that killed several people Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is at the scene of the deadly crash and authorities are working to identify the people killed in a Piper PA-24 Comanche that went down Monday night shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Three of the six killed in the crash were from Las Vegas: Helena Lagos, 22; Erik Valente, 32; and James Pedroza, 28.

A student pilot and a certified airline transport pilot both were seated in the front of the plane. But investigators haven’t disclosed who was flying the Piper PA-24 Comanche that was headed to Las Vegas or why it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the April 9 crash isn’t expected until next year.

The plane went down on a golf course and burst into flames less than a mile north of Scottsdale Airport.

A preliminary report by the NTSB days said surveillance video showed the plane struggled to gain altitude on departure.