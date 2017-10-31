1 reported dead in University of Utah shooting

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, local media reported.

Police officers search for a gunman near Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CAMPUS ALERT: Shots fired, Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in place. MORE INFORMATION TO COME. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

One person was killed, Salt Lake City police spokesman Brandon Shearer told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Police were searching for a male suspect and a commuter train service was suspended near the school, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.