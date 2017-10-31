ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

1 reported dead in University of Utah shooting

Reuters
October 30, 2017 - 9:10 pm
 
Updated October 30, 2017 - 10:39 pm

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, local media reported.

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One person was killed, Salt Lake City police spokesman Brandon Shearer told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Police were searching for a male suspect and a commuter train service was suspended near the school, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like