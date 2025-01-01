36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

10 dead, 30 injured after vehicle plows into New Orleans crowd

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal an ...
Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
More Stories
FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump app ...
Court upholds $5M award against President-elect Trump
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. ...
Las Vegas woman dies after fire at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, ...
Netanyahu has surgery to remove his prostate
The Associated Press
January 1, 2025 - 5:22 am
 

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is calling the New Year’s Day mass casualty incident that killed 10 people and injured 30 a “terrorist attack.”

The FBI is investigating what occurred early Wednesday, when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

Earlier, the New Orleans Police Department said it was responding to a mass casualty incident Wednesday that included fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The incident came at 3:15 a.m. toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the Sugar Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

Earlier this week, the police department said security would be beefed up ahead of New Year’s Day celebrations. The department said it would be staffed at 100% capacity with 300 officers from partner agencies and a strong presence of marked and unmarked vehicles.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump app ...
Court upholds $5M award against President-elect Trump
By Larry Neumeister and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion upholding the award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

A Tyson Foods logo is seen on a truck parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark., on Oct. ...
Las Vegas woman dies after fire at Tyson Foods plant in Georgia
By Jeff amy and Drr-Ann Durbin Associated Press

A Las Vegas woman died and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, state officials said Friday.

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, ...
Netanyahu has surgery to remove his prostate
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery Sunday to have his prostate removed, according to hospital officials.

FILE - President Jimmy Carter, center, talks with reporters following his broadcast new confere ...
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
By Bill Barrow Associated Press

Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, has died. He was 100 years old.

People watch as firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan ...
Jetliner crashes while landing in South Korea, killing 179
By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung Associated Press

A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy.

A man looks at the damage in the control tower of Sana'a International Airport following Thursd ...
Israel detains director of northern Gaza hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Mednick The Associated Press

Israel’s army detained the director of one of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospital, Palestinian medical officials said Saturday.

A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach ...
Brightline train collides with fire truck in Florida
The Associated Press

A high-speed passenger train collided with a fire truck at a crossing Saturday morning in Florida, injuring three firefighters and at least a dozen train passengers, authorities said.

MORE STORIES