Nation and World

10 killed in mass shooting in downtown Prague

The Associated Press
December 21, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A police officer guards a street after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE — A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed 10 people and injured about 30 others, and the person who opened fire also is dead, Czech police and the city’s rescue service said Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located in the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other assailant was at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Prague’s rescue service confirmed that 11 people had died, including the shooter. It said about 30 others suffered various injuries, including nine with serious ones.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

Packages are stacked on the doorstep of a home on Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper Darby, Pa. Retailers ...
Here's what you can do if your holiday deliveries were stolen
By HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writer

You found the perfect gift online. You ordered it. A notification on your phone shows the package arrived. But when you open your doors and it's nowhere to be found.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral cer ...
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
By Bernard McGhee The Associated Press

Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from being an ex-con and hot dog vendor to winning lucrative Kremlin contracts and heading a formidable mercenary army. But it all came to a sudden end when the private plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded over Russia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, right, gestures after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpar ...
Israel seeking fast track for Gaza aid through Cyprus
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

Israel's foreign minister said teams are hammering out the details so that humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip can begin as soon as possible.

