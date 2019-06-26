96°F
Nation and World

10-month-old among 6 killed in Wisconsin house fire

The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 - 3:53 pm
 

PICKEREL, Wis. — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the youngest victim of a house fire that killed six people in a small northern Wisconsin town, but said it could take days or weeks to identify everyone else.

Fire officials say the blaze is believed to have started on the lower level of a multifamily home and spread upward. Town of Langlade Assistant Fire Chief Don Wineland said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and they couldn’t immediately enter the house.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said the youngest victim was a 10-month-old girl named Zoe M. Munoz Soto. The other people killed were a 1½-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. Two other people escaped.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play. It’s unknown what caused the fire in the unincorporated community of Pickerel, which is about 200 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick said the news of the fire has been “overwhelming” for the small community.

“I think we’re all prepared for adults to die, but all of a sudden you have four children, you know, from 10 months to 7 years old, it’s just one of those ones that just crushes everyone,” Shadick said.

THE LATEST
A April 26, 2019, file photo shows National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action ...
Infighting prompts NRA’s top lobbyist to resign
By Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

The National Rifle Association’s top lobbyist resigned Wednesday, the latest development in a dizzying array of in-fighting within the gun lobbying group in recent months that has ensnared even its most ardent loyalists.

in Boston, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair wal ...
Wayfair workers protest the company’s contract with migrant detention center
By Alexandra Olson and Steve Leblanc The Associated Press

Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair planned a walkout Wednesday to protest the company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas.

A June 1, 2019 photo provided by History Flight shows graves of U.S. servicemen under the wate ...
Graves of American WWII servicemen found on remote Pacific island
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

In a July 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladim ...
Kremlin confirms Trump-Putin ‘sidelines’ meeting at G-20
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday, in talks that come amid bitter differences.

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2019 file photo, acting Broward County sheriff Gregory Tony, right, spe ...
2 more deputies fired for response to Parkland shooting
The Associated Press

Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency’s response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.