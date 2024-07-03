111°F
10-year-old dies after hiking with family on 113-degree day, Arizona cops say

Saguaro cactus cover the rocky landscape within South Mountain Park and Preserve, where Dobbins Lookout, a 2,300-foot high vantage point, overlooks the downtown city skyline and the Greater Phoenix area, Feb. 18, 2023. A 10-year-old died after hiking in the park on July 3, officials said. (Ruaridh Stewart/Zuma Press/TNS)
Helena Wegner The Charlotte Observer
July 3, 2024 - 1:13 pm
 

A 10-year-old boy died after hiking an Arizona mountain with his family during triple-digit temperatures, police said.

Firefighters responded at about 2 p.m. July 2 to the South Mountain Park and Preserve, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a news release.

They found the boy 1 mile up the trail, where he was having a heat-related emergency, and performed life-saving measures on him, fire officials said.

A Phoenix police helicopter airlifted the child from the trail and brought him to an ambulance, where he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police said he later died from heat at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix reached a high of 113 degrees that day, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

South Mountain Park and Preserve spans more than 16,000 acres and has over 100 miles in trails.

Beating the heat

When temperatures are extremely high, some people’s bodies can have trouble regulating temperature.

In some cases, people can experience heat exhaustion and have muscle cramps, nausea, weakness and cold or clammy skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If heat exhaustion persists for too long, however, it can lead to heatstroke, the most serious form of heat injury. People experiencing heatstroke can have hot, red, dry or damp skin. They also can have a fast and strong pulse, and they can become confused. People should move indoors immediately and call 911 right away if they have symptoms.

If people choose to hike or be outdoors in dangerously hot temperatures, officials recommend the following tips:

•Carry and drink plenty of water and plan to replenish electrolytes.

•Eat twice as much food as normal and have salty foods on hand.

•Carry a first-aid kit.

•Pack essentials only.

•Bring a flashlight with spare batteries to hike during the cool evening.

•Spray yourself with water to cool down.

•Have a hat and sunscreen as protection from the sun.

•Have a whistle or signal for emergency use.

•Wear waterproof clothing.

