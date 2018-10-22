10-year-old Tennessee girl shot by twin brother

Authorities say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by her twin brother in Tennessee.

ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by her twin brother in Tennessee.

WAAY-TV and other news outlets report that it is unclear what condition she is in.

Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers says the siblings were in a truck outside a Dollar General store in St. Joseph when the boy found a gun and shot his sister Sunday afternoon.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Police are investigating whether an adult was inside the vehicle.

No charges have been filed.