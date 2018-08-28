10th child dies from Chicago apartment fire

CHICAGO — A weekend fire in a Chicago apartment building has claimed a 10th life.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says in a news release that 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital in Chicago at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday.
All ten victims of the pre-dawn Sunday fire at the apartment on the city’s Southwest Side were children. All but two of them died at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze, though they’ve ruled out arson. There were no working smoke alarms at the home.
There were no adults home at the time of the fire, and the state Department of Children and Family Services has said it is looking into “allegations of neglect.”