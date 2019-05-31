91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

11 dead, 6 injured in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead

The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2019 - 4:21 pm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.

Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city’s Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World ...
Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed and that poses a safety risk as the Florida theme park resort grows even bigger with this year’s openings of a new Star Wars land and air gondolas.

Abortion-rights supporters march Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge heard ...
Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions for now, judge rules
By Jim Salter and David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A judge issued an order Friday ensuring Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue providing abortions, acting hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility’s license was set to expire.

 
Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

An Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video repeatedly hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store was indicted Thursday on felony charges, a prosecutor said.

Muscle Joint & Relief Cream is displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo ...
FDA hearing 1st step in possible legal clarity for CBD uses
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

CBD products have surged in popularity despite legal confusion. Now regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

Migrant children line up for a meal at the door of the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Mig ...
Trump doubles down on Mexico tariff threat, gets pushback
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

Despite pushback from business and Mexico, President Trump doubled down Friday on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless Mexico cracks down on migrants trying to cross the border.

In a June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, thre ...
Iran’s centrifuge use questioned by UN atomic watchdog
By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press

VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.

In a May 9, 2019, photo, business owner Keith Bassett discusses his effort to renovate a buildi ...
Storm season brings new dread as forgotten towns rebuild
The Associated Press

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the US. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to U.S. P ...
Mexico president will seek dialogue on Trump’s tariff threat
By Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.

 
Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash
The Associated Press

Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.