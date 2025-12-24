52°F
11 Disneyland attractions won’t be open in January — Here’s why

The Disneyland Resort is seen in this photo. (Courtesy AMG-Parade)
Meghann Foye AMG-Parade
December 24, 2025 - 7:24 am
 

If you’ve ever visited Disneyland in January, you know it’s a bit of a reset month. The holiday crowds thin out, the decorations come down—and behind the scenes, Disney uses the quieter moments to tackle routine maintenance and seasonal updates.

This year, that means 11 attractions won’t be open at various points in January 2026, something Disney regulars may expect but first-time or infrequent visitors should plan around.

The biggest closure on the list is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which will go down beginning January 20 for its first extended refurbishment since opening in 2020. Disney hasn’t shared a reopening date yet, but given the ride’s size and complexity, downtime isn’t unusual—and regular upkeep helps keep it running smoothly long-term.

Several other closures are tied directly to the end of the holiday season. Haunted Mansion will close from January 12 to 22 to remove its seasonal overlay, while it’s a small world will close starting January 26. In past years, “it’s a small world” has typically reopened within a couple of weeks once the holiday decor is removed.

Over on the Rivers of America, both the Mark Twain Riverboat and Sailing Ship Columbia will be temporarily unavailable in mid-to-late January. In Fantasyland, Pixie Hollow will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays in January, following a 10-month refurbishment. And fans of nighttime entertainment should note that Fantasmic! will operate on a limited schedule throughout the month, with several blackout dates.

At Disney California Adventure, January also brings routine downtime. Incredicoaster and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind will close starting January 5, while Grizzly River Run and Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will also go offline later in the month.

While the number may sound high, these closures are spread out across dates and parks—and most are temporary. January remains a popular time to visit thanks to lighter crowds and shorter wait times, especially if you plan ahead and know what won’t be available during your trip.

If you’re heading to the parks early in 2026, a quick look at the refurbishment calendar can go a long way toward setting expectations and keeping your trip stress-free.

