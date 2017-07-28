11-month-old Charlie Gard dies after bitter dispute

Charlie Gard, a British baby who became the subject of a bitter dispute between his parents and doctors over whether he should be taken to the United States for experimental treatment, has died, the Daily Mail newspaper’s website said on Friday.

This is an undated photo of sick baby Charlie Gard provided by his family, taken at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. He died on Friday. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

This is an undated hand out photo of Chris Gard and Connie Yates with their son Charlie Gard provided by the family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of terminally-ill baby boy Charlie Gard lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

Connie Yates, mother of critically ill baby Charlie Gard arrives at the Royal Court of Justice in London, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Lawyers for the family of critically ill infant Charlie Gard and the hospital treating him were returning to court for a hearing Tuesday, a day after the baby's parents said they were dropping their long legal battle to get him experimental treatment. The subject of Tuesday's hearing at the High Court in London was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The 11-month-old baby suffered from an extremely rare genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness, and his parents’ long struggle to save him drew an international outpouring of sympathy.

“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” Connie Yates, the baby’s mother, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Yates and the baby’s father Chris Gard had wanted Charlie to undergo a treatment that has never been tried on anyone with his condition before, against the advice of doctors at his London hospital who said it would not benefit him and would prolong his suffering.

Charlie required a ventilator to breathe and was unable to see, hear or swallow.

The case drew comment from U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted on July 3 that “we would be delighted” to help Charlie, and from Pope Francis, who called for the parents to be allowed to do everything possible to treat their child.