11 still hospitalized in Texas after church shooting

Medical officials say 11 people remain hospitalized with wounds from Texas church shooting that left more than two dozen dead remain hospitalized.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr. walks past the front doors where bullet holes were marked by police at the First Baptist Church, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Barbara Solano, center, places flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Crosses showing shooting victims names stand near the First Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Crosses showing shooting victims names stand near the First Baptist Church on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A law enforcement official continues to work the shooting scene at the First Baptist Church Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Derrick Bernoden burns sage at a makshift memorial for the First Baptist Church victims Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen and injuring others. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Conditions of the patients at two San Antonio hospitals range from good to critical. They were among those wounded when a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs last Sunday. The gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being chased by bystanders and crashing his car.

Brooke Army Medical Center on Friday reported having seven patients from the church. The hospital says patients include five adults and two children.

University Health System had four patients, two of whom are children.

Officials at both hospitals declined to release more specific information on the wounded patients.