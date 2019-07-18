88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

12 die after suspected arsonist hits Japan animation studio

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 - 9:18 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2019 - 11:13 pm

TOKYO — A Japanese fire official says at least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara says 35 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He says firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-story building of Kyoto Animation that was gutted by the blaze.

He says there are several others — up to 18 — who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work Thursday.

A man is suspected of starting the fire early Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the building to provide first aid and sort out the injured. Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A June 3, 2019 file photo, shows actor Kevin Spacey listening to attorney Alan Jackson during a ...
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Prosecutors dropped a case Wednesday accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016, more than a week after the accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information that supports the actor’s claims of innocence.

This photo provided by Humane Animal Rescue on July 16, 2019, shows a cat being treated at the ...
Cat with firecrackers strapped to paw has leg amputated
The Associated Press

An animal rescue group in Pittsburgh says someone strapped firecrackers to a cat’s front left paw with rubber bands and set them off, causing such severe injuries the animal’s leg had to be amputated.