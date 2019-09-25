85°F
Nation and World

$12B opioids settlement won’t fix areas hardest hit, analysis says

By Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 - 10:06 am
 

A new analysis finds that money from a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will be “no more than a stopgap” for state and local governments struggling to combat the opioid epidemic.

Purdue became the first company being sued over the toll of opioids to reach a tentative nationwide settlement. If approved, it could be worth up to $12 billion over time, although critics expect it would be much less.

In a report released Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service found the deal would help state and local governments but likely would not reverse the social or economic problems caused by opioid addiction, especially in the hardest-hit areas.

It’s up to a bankruptcy judge to approve the deal. Two dozen state attorneys general have said they won’t sign on.

THE LATEST
In this photo dated 2009, risk of part of the Planpincieux glacier breaking off amid climate wa ...
Fast-moving glacier threatens valley in Mont Blanc massif
By Colleen Barry The Associated Press

Italian officials sounded an alarm Wednesday over climate change due to the threat that a fast-moving melting glacier is posing to a valley near the Alpine town of Courmayeur.

In a Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, left, Esthe ...
Netanyahu tapped to form new Israeli government
The Associated Press

The office of Israel’s president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assemb ...
Iran president accuses US of ‘economic terrorism’
The Associated Press

Speaking at the United Nations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is accusing the United States of “merciless economic terrorism” and “international piracy.”

An April 18, 2019, photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a nut ...
‘Ugly,’ voracious swamp rodents set off alarms in California
By Samantha Maldonado and Terry Chea The Associated Press

Nutria are setting off alarms in California. They weigh about 20 pounds each and eat the equivalent of about a fourth of their weight each day by burrowing into riverbanks and chomping into plants that emerge from the water.

n a Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance speaks during a discuss ...
Judge delays subpena enforcement until Monday in Trump tax return fight
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A judge delayed enforcement of a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Wednesday long enough for federal prosecutors to decide whether to join Trump’s fight to prevent his tax returns from being turned over to a grand jury in a criminal probe.

In a Sept. 3, 2019, photo a newly constructed home rests on a plot of land, in Westwood, Mass. ...
Lower rates help push up US home sales 7.1% in August
By Bani Sapra The Associated Press

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000, up from a revised 666,000 in July. So far this year, sales have risen a healthy 6.4%.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Lotte N ...
Trump says Dems’ impeachment drive a plus as he tweets with fury
By Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

An official House impeachment inquiry was a step more than 2½ years in the making, and one that moves the president farther down the path of self-styled political martyrdom.