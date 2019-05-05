13 dead after burning plane lands at Moscow airport

In this image provided by Riccardo Dalla Francesca shows smoke rises from a fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Riccardo Dalla Francesca via AP)

This image taken from video and provided on the Twitter feed of Mikhail Norenko, shows smoke from a plane on fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Mikhail Norenko/Twitter via AP)

In this image provided by Riccardo Dalla Francesca shows smoke rises from a fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Riccardo Dalla Francesca via AP)

The Sukhoi SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines, center, is seen after an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 5, 2019. The plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot landed in flames at the airport. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — Russia’s Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The airport said the Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire when it made a hard emergency landing on Sunday.

Video of the landing showed flames and smoke billowing from the rear of the plane.

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board.

Investigators and the airport said the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but turned back because of unspecified problems.