50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

13 pit bulls euthanized, including 8 puppies, after owner is mauled to death

Grace Toohey Los Angeles Times
February 21, 2024 - 8:06 am
 
Five adult pit bulls and eight puppies were all put down "due to evidence linking them to the a ...
Five adult pit bulls and eight puppies were all put down "due to evidence linking them to the attack," of a Compton man who was mauled to death, according to a statement from Don Belton, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Authorities have euthanized all 13 pit bulls that were found in a Compton man’s backyard, where he was mauled to death last week.

The dogs — five adult pit bulls and eight puppies — were all put down “due to evidence linking them to the attack,” according to a statement from Don Belton, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

“Given the potential threat they posed to the community, this action was deemed necessary,” Belton said. He didn’t immediately respond to questions about what evidence led to the decision.

Deputy Miesha McClendon, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, said there were no updates in the case Tuesday night but that the decision to euthanize the dogs was made by Animal Care and Control.

Initially, deputies said the dogs’ owner had been mauled by one or more of his pit bulls.

The owner was identified as 35-year-old Dominic Cooper, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a person who appeared to have been attacked by his dog on North Thorson Avenue in Compton early Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arriving, they encountered the 13 dogs. Sheriff’s investigators initially said it appeared that Cooper had been feeding them when he was attacked.

Animal control officials said he appeared to have been involved in breeding and selling pit bulls.

Animal control later took them all of the dogs into custody with the consent of Cooper’s father, according to the agency.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A Gila monster is displayed at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Dec. 14, 2018. A 34-yea ...
Colorado man dies after a pet Gila monster bite
By Mead Gruver Associated Press

A Colorado man has died after being bitten by his pet Gila monster in what would be a rare death by one of the desert lizards if the creature’s venom turns out to have been the cause.

Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations Amar Bendjama, right, votes to approve a resolution c ...
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The United States on Tuesday vetoed an Arab-backed U.N. resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This image from video shows Ruby Franke during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, ...
Utah YouTube mom tearfully apologizes at child abuse sentencing
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions on YouTube, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a gathering of Jewish leaders at the Museum of ...
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy Associated Press

The Israeli military released a video Monday showing what is believed to be the youngest hostage soon after his kidnapping on Oct. 7.

More stories
Harvey Weinstein asks NY court to overturn rape conviction, grant new trial
Harvey Weinstein asks NY court to overturn rape conviction, grant new trial
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
US kills commander of Iran-backed proxy group in Iraq strike
US kills commander of Iran-backed proxy group in Iraq strike
Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday
Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday
Israel: Up to 10 percent of UN agency’s Gaza staff were in terrorist groups
Israel: Up to 10 percent of UN agency’s Gaza staff were in terrorist groups
U.N. fires Gaza staff over claims they joined Hamas attack
U.N. fires Gaza staff over claims they joined Hamas attack