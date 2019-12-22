43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

13 wounded in shooting at memorial party, Chicago police say

The Associated Press
December 22, 2019 - 7:56 am
 

CHICAGO — A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honor of someone who was killed in April left 13 people dead, four of the critically, Chicago police said.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the memorial party, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at an early morning news conference. He said shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m.

The victims range in age from 16 to 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Two people were being questioned, Waller said. One of them was arrested with a weapon, he said, while the other was wounded. Waller said police recovered a revolver.

“It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” Waller said.

Waller did not provide details on the person who was being memorialized, including who the person was.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, a predominantly low-income stretch of the city roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown that has high crime. The shooting started inside, then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. Shots were also fired at a third place nearby, Waller said.

He described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

The shooting comes as the city has been on the verge of closing out 2019 with sizable drops in shootings and homicides for the third straight year. Through roughly mid-December, about 475 people were killed, compared with 549 in 2018, which is a 14% drop. In 2016, the number of homicides was roughly 750, according to Chicago police data.

The declines happened citywide, including in historically high-crime areas. Still, Chicago still has more violent crime than New York and Los Angeles. Both cities had about 1,800 shooting victims combined, while Chicago has had about 2,500 this year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police have credited Chicago’s drop in crime to the use of technology used to predict where shootings might occur, while experts also credit anti-violence programs that offer jobs and gang conflict mediation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, completed Boeing 737 MAX fuselages, made at Spirit Aerosystems ...
Boeing woes grow as United drops 737 Max flights through June
By Cathy Bussewitz and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The developments follow Boeing’s announcement Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear. It did not say when production would resume.

 
Video shows cruise ships colliding in Mexico
The Associated Press

A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Maria Rhonita (LeBaron) Miller, was one of nine people killed in an ambush by Mexican cartel me ...
How an American mom died at the hands of a Mexican cartel
By Doug Kari Special to the / RJ

Rhonita Miller and her four children were among nine people ambushed by cartel gunmen as they traveled over the Sierra Madre mountains south of the Arizona border.

An investigative report prepared for the Washington Legislature and released Thursday, Dec. 19, ...
Report: Lawmaker associated with Bundys took part in ‘domestic terrorism’
By Nicholas K. Geranios The Associated Press

A Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon, which included members of the Bundy family from Nevada, according to an investigative report released Thursday.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches fro ...
Boeing capsule enters wrong orbit, won’t dock at space station
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule ran into trouble in orbit Friday minutes after blasting off on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts.

North Koreans visit the Mansu Hill to lay floral baskets and flowers to the bronze statues of t ...
US watching N. Korea for ‘Christmas gift’ missile launch
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

A significant launch or test would be a major blow to one of the Trump administration’s major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea back to negotiations to eliminate its nuclear weapons and missiles.

A man slammed his pickup truck through a baggage carousel area and into a car rental counter at ...
Truck crashes through baggage carousel at Florida airport
The Associated Press

A man slammed his pickup truck through a baggage carousel area and into a car rental counter at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday, narrowly missing two employees.

In an Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out th ...
Facebook ramping up efforts to stop interference with 2020 census
By Barbara Ortutay and Mae Anderson The Associated Press

Facebook plans to clamp down on attempts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters as leaves the senate chamber ...
McConnell blasts ‘shoddy’ impeachment work, pledges Senate stability
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the “unfair” House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”