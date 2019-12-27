44°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash, officials say

The Associated Press
December 26, 2019 - 8:15 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2019 - 8:58 pm

MOSCOW — A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries, officials in Almaty said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT).

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show
By David Biller and Marcelo de Sousa The Associated Press

The group’s short film, “The First Temptation of Christ,” depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay.

 
Typhoon in Philippines leaves 28 dead, 12 missing
By Jim Gomez The Associated Press

One disaster response officer described the battered coastal town of Batad in Iloilo province as a “ghost town” on Christmas Day.