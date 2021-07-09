106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

14-year-old becomes 2nd Black person to win National Spelling Bee

By Ben Nuckols The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 - 7:51 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2021 - 8:26 pm
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the ...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Chaitra Thummala, 12, from Frisco, Texas compete during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National ...
Chaitra Thummala, 12, from Frisco, Texas compete during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
First lady Jill Biden, left, visits with friends and family members of contestants during the f ...
First lady Jill Biden, left, visits with friends and family members of contestants during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress.

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play some day in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Only one word gave her any real trouble, “nepeta,” a genus of Old World mints, and she jumped even higher when she got that one right than she did when she took the trophy.

Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from Frisco, Texas, was runner-up. Both Zaila and Chaitra are coached by Cole Shafer-Ray, a 20-year-old Yale student who was the 2015 Scripps runner-up.

The only previous Black winner of the bee was Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila also breaks a streak dating back to 2008 during which at least one champion or co-champion was of South Asian descent.

MOST READ
1
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
Clark County could see tsunami of evictions when CDC moratorium ends
2
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
3
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
Las Vegas home prices most overvalued in US, report says
4
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
5
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Las Vegas officer dies from COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Californians asked to voluntarily reduce water use
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as the Western United States weathers a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are ...
Pfizer will seek government OK for 3rd vaccine dose
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vacci ...
COVID vaccines still work against variant, researchers find
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (on-screen) and Tokyo 2020 presiden ...
Fans banned at Tokyo-area Olympic venues due to virus
By Mari Yamaguchi and Stephen Wade The Associated Press

The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to contain rising COVID-19 cases.

In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Heather Haworth, left, holds the hand of her 12-year-old son ...
COVID-19 deaths hit 4M amid rush to vaccinate
By Joshua Goodman The Associated Press

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

A scorched vehicle rests in a clearing in the Lakehead-Lakeshore community of unincorporated Sh ...
Pace of California wildfires ahead of deadly 2020
The Associated Press

The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in disastrous 2020.

 
Grizzly bear yanks woman out of tent, kills her in Montana
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, officials said.

(Getty Images)
Which states have the most UFO sightings?
By Nicole Caldwell Stacker

Almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.