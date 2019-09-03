82°F
Nation and World

14-year-old killed his family, later confessed, says Alabama sheriff

The Associated Press
September 3, 2019 - 5:42 am
 

ELKMONT, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a teenager called 911 about hearing gunshots and then admitted to killing five members of his family.

Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young tells WAFF-TV that deputies responded to the Elkmont scene early Tuesday morning. He says deputies were called by the 14-year-old, who initially said he was downstairs in the home when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor.

Deputies found one adult and two minors dead at the scene. Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died. Sheriff Mike Blakely says that’s when the teen confessed. He says the teen killed his father, stepmother and siblings. It’s unclear if authorities have a motive for the slayings.

THE LATEST
This Dec. 27, 2016 file photo shows the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, ...
USS Arizona Memorial reopens in Hawaii
The Associated Press

The USS Arizona Memorial welcomed large numbers of visitors to its reopening after 15 months of repairs, officials said.

High School students Celeste Lujan, left, and Yasmin Natera mourn their friend Leila Hernandez, ...
Texas shooting suspect called FBI before attack
By Paul J. Weber and Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

The gunman in a spate of violence after a routine traffic stop in West Texas had just been fired from his job and called both police and the FBI before the shooting began, authorities said Monday.

The exterior of a Bank of America Decatur and W. Charleston in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Are banks closed on Labor Day?
By Laura Woods GoBankingRates.com

If you need to take care of any banking needs on Labor Day, check to see if your branch of choice will be open, as most banks will be closed.

Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane D ...
Deadly Dorian stalls over Bahamas, unleashes massive flooding
By Ramon Espinosa and Danica Coto The Associated Press

Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department a dive boat is engulfed in f ...
25 bodies found from California boat fire, 9 still missing
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard says 25 bodies from the Southern California boat fire have now been found and nine people were still missing Monday night.

Authorities look at a U.S. Mail vehicle, which was involved in Saturday's shooting, outside the ...
Mail carrier whose truck hijacked among dead in Texas attack
By Jeff Karoub The Associated Press

Mail carrier Mary Granados was alone in her U.S. Postal Service truck when she was shot and killed by a gunman who hijacked the white vehicle amid his frenzy of violence.