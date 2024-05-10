70°F
Nation and World

14K gallons of raw sewage spills onto LA County beaches, forcing closure


A Los Angeles County lifeguard patrols the closed Playa Del Rey Beach amid coronavirus pandemic social distancing regulations in Playa Del Rey, California, on April 15, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Planet Fitness raises prices for first time in over 25 years

Target limits Pride merchandise to select stores after last year’s backlash

2 California climbers found dead on Mount Whitney

Several detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Nathan Solis, Los Angeles Times
May 10, 2024 - 9:44 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Roughly 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage forced Los Angeles County public health officials to warn people to stay out of the water at Dockweiler State Beach, Venice Beach and the surrounding area.

It’s unclear when the closure will be lifted, but people should stay clear of the water and the wet sand from Ballona Creek to one mile north of Venice Beach and one mile south of Dockweiler, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in a news release Thursday.

The raw sewage discharge began sometime Wednesday and ended around noon Thursday, officials said. There was no information about how sewage made its way into the ocean.

Health officials will begin testing the water Friday, and the closure will remain in effect until two tests indicate bacteria levels meet safe health standards, according to the advisory.

Information on beach conditions are available on the county’s beach closure hotline at (800) 525-5662. A map of closed locations and more information can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.


2 skiers killed, 1 rescued after Utah avalanche
By Rick Bowmer and Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Two backcountry skiers were killed and one was rescued after an avalanche in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City, authorities said.


Deadly brain disease found in 2 California deer
Susanne Rust Los Angeles Times

State officials reported the presence of deadly chronic wasting disease in two wild California deer earlier this week.

