76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

16K lbs of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

A variety of packages of ground beef. (Getty Images)
A variety of packages of ground beef. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Pro-Palestinian protesters camp out in tents at Columbia University on Saturday, April 27, 2024 ...
House OKs bill to expand definition of antisemitism amid campus protests
Demonstrators restore a protective barrier at an encampment on the UCLA campus, the morning aft ...
Chaos erupts on US campuses during protests over Gaza war
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One for departure from the South Lawn of the White House, T ...
US assessing options for Palestinians to bring loved ones here
(Getty Images)
Arizona 2-year-old killed after bounce house swept up by wind
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 8:09 pm
 

About 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef that was distributed to Walmart stores nationwide has been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.

The USDA said the beef produced by Cargill Meat Solutions could be contaminated with E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the recalled products as of Monday.

The products recalled were produced on April 26 and 27, and have the establishment number “Est.86P” on the back of the label.

Recalled products include:

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

Anyone with a recalled product should not consume it, and should either throw it away or return it, the USDA said.

For more information about the recall, consumers can call Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.

MOST READ
1
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
2
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
3
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
4
Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars
Knights make goalie switch before Game 5 against Stars
5
Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways
Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators restore a protective barrier at an encampment on the UCLA campus, the morning aft ...
Chaos erupts on US campuses during protests over Gaza war
By John Antzak, Ethan Swope, Jake Offenhartz and Joseph B. Frederick The Associated Press

A brawl erupted at UCLA after a pro-Palestinian encampment was “forcefully attacked,” the school’s chancellor said.

Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A Portuguese-flagged container ship came under attack by a drone in the far reaches of the Arabian Sea, authorities said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
To your health: Do ‘functional’ beverages live up to promises?
recommend 2
No big winners April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball; jackpot rises to $1.09B
recommend 3
Hamburger Helper looks to stay relevant with help of innovation center
recommend 4
No luck: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.23 billion
recommend 5
$1.3B Powerball jackpot, 4th fourth-largest ever, won in Oregon
recommend 6
Watch out for hornworms lurking in your garden