16K lbs of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

About 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef that was distributed to Walmart stores nationwide has been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.

The USDA said the beef produced by Cargill Meat Solutions could be contaminated with E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the recalled products as of Monday.

The products recalled were produced on April 26 and 27, and have the establishment number “Est.86P” on the back of the label.

Recalled products include:

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF” with lot code 117 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

— 1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four “90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES” with lot code 118 and establishment number “EST. 86P” printed on the back of the label.

Anyone with a recalled product should not consume it, and should either throw it away or return it, the USDA said.

For more information about the recall, consumers can call Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.