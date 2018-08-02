18-year-old pianist delivers pizza with a side of Beethoven

By day, 18-year-old Bryce Dudal is a student. By night, he’s a Hungrie Howie’s delivery driver. And when he gets a chance, he tickles the ivories, playing mostly classical music.

Bustin’ out some Beethoven has made a pizza delivery guy an Internet sensation.

By day, 18-year-old Bryce Dudal is a student. By night, he’s a Hungrie Howie’s delivery driver. And when he gets a chance, he tickles the ivories, playing mostly classical music.

Last week, according to multiple reports, he was delivering a pizza to a family in Sterling Heights, Michigan, when he saw a baby grand piano.

Dudal asked the homeowner if he could take a closer look at the baby grand, and they obliged.

He asked if he could play and the family said sure.

All they had used the piano for was “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and “3 Blind Mice” and a few other simple tunes.

Dudal took a seat and busted out Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata, Third Movement.”

“He was just beyond good,” Julie Varchetti told The Washington Post. Varchetti posted a video on her Facebook page, which had more than 6,400 shares.

Dudal said for the most part he is self-taught and started playing when he was 6.

“A lot of people sit down at the piano and play something slow and beautiful,” he said. “But when I play for someone, I like to go all out.”

Dudal will be attending MacComb Community College in Warren, Michigan, on a baseball scholarship.