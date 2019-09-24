70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

19 killed, 300 injured as 5.8 earthquake jolts Pakistan

The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 - 7:12 am
 

ISLAMABAD — A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Pakistan on Tuesday, damaging dozens of homes and shops and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 300, officials said.

According to state-run Pakistan Television, four children were among the dead in Mirpur, a town in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Raja Qaiser, a deputy commissioner in the region, said rescuers were still transporting victims to hospitals in the city, where an emergency was declared.

He said a main road near Mirpur was also badly damaged, causing accidents and damaging buses and other vehicles.

Shops, homes damaged

TV footage showed damaged homes, shops and vehicles in Mirpur, where a breach at a main canal was submerging villages.

According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the 5.8 magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in eastern Punjab province. The earthquake shook walls across the country and left people waiting in the streets fearing further tremors.

Residents in Islamabad were seen rushing out of multistory buildings into the streets.

Shortly after the tremor hit, Pakistan’s military dispatched troops and medical teams to the quake-affected area to assist civilian authorities in helping victims.

Authorities said helicopters will also be used if needed to evacuate people from the earthquake-affected area.

Some residents in Mirpur said shortly after the quake struck, they came out of their homes reciting verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

“I was sitting in my shop when suddenly the walls started swaying. I knew that it is a strong earthquake. The moment I came out of my shop, its roof caved in,” one shop owner told Pakistan’s Geo news channel as he stood in a street littered with debris of houses and nearby damaged shops. The shop owner was not identified.

Mohammad Arif, whose home was damaged in Mirpur, said when the quake hit, he started shouting to alert his family.

‘God saved me’

“God saved me. God saved all of my family members, but our home was partially damaged,” he told Geo.

Mushtaq Minhas, information minister in Pakistan-held Kashmir, told reporters that rescuers were still using ambulances to transport the injured to hospitals.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in separate statements expressed their grief over losses caused by the quake.

The temblor was also felt in the northwest and in many towns and cities in eastern Punjab province.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles. Ha ...
Tom Hanks will receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Tom Hanks became one of Hollywood’s beloved actors through an array of likable roles, from “Big” to “Forrest Gump,” and now his decorated career has earned him one of the highest honors at the Golden Globes next year.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, ...
Senate Republican allies to give OK to $5B wall request, source says
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s Republican allies controlling the Senate are awarding him with his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles (322 kilometers) of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Nov. 1, 2018, file photo shows a photo of the Google logo at its offices in Granary Square, L ...
Google wins case over reach of EU ‘right to be forgotten’
By Raf Casert The Associated Press

Google won a major case in the European Union on Tuesday, when the bloc’s top court ruled that the U.S. internet giant doesn’t have to extend the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines outside the region.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nation ...
Parliament to resume after UK Supreme Court says suspension illegal
By Gregory Katz, Mike Corder and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country’s Brexit deadline was illegal.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the ...
Impeachment calls ramp up on reports of Trump freezing Ukraine aid
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation’s leader to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden, a revelation that comes as more Democrats move toward impeachment proceedings.