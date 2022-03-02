58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

1M refugees flee Ukraine in week; Russian attacks relentless

Kyiv residents struggle in war-torn city
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
Assassination plot against Ukrainian president foiled, threat 'eliminated'
The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 - 5:02 am
 
Updated March 2, 2022 - 11:09 pm
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a destroyed br ...
Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a destroyed bridge, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2. 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas. That came Wednesday even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
This image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Marc ...
This image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, shows a view from the window of a Russian military helicopter as it flies over an undisclosed location in Ukraine. On Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia continued its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) aft ...
A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia's assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, continued Wednesday, with a Russian strike hitting the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
A Polish soldier carries a baby of a Ukrainian refugee upon their arrival at the border crossin ...
A Polish soldier carries a baby of a Ukrainian refugee upon their arrival at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Seven days into the war, roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A family from Ukraine arrives at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, ...
A family from Ukraine arrives at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Seven days into the war, roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, ac ...
A woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, o ...
A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house dam ...
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

KYIV, Ukraine — More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

The tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press was reached Wednesday and amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in less than a week. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”

Moscow’s isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

Kherson, Mariupol under heavy attack

With fighting going on on multiple fronts across the country, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces, while the status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces claimed to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would make it the biggest city to fall yet in the invasion. A senior U.S. defense official disputed that.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy’s office told the AP that it could not comment on the situation in Kherson while the fighting was still going on.

The mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow crews to gather up the bodies from the streets.

“We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE,” he said in a statement later posted on Facebook.

The mayor said Kherson would maintain a strict 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew and restrict traffic into the city to food and medicine deliveries. The city will also require pedestrians to walk in groups no larger than two, obey commands to stop and not to “provoke the troops.”

“The flag flying over us is Ukrainian,” he wrote. “And for it to stay that way, these demands must be observed.”

Relentless attacks

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.

“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop,” he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Zelenskyy upbeat

In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Zelenskyy praised his country’s resistance.

“We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.”

He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who “go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat.”

“These are not warriors of a superpower,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”

Massive convoy still stalled

Meanwhile, the senior U.S. defense official said an immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the last couple of days.

The convoy, which earlier in the week had seemed poised to launch an assault on the capital, has been plagued with fuel and food shortages, the official said.

On the far edges of Kyiv, volunteers well into their 60s manned a checkpoint to try to block the Russian advance.

“In my old age, I had to take up arms,” said Andrey Goncharuk, 68. He said the fighters needed more weapons, but “we’ll kill the enemy and take their weapons.”

Refugee surge

Around Ukraine, others crowded into train stations, carrying children wrapped in blankets and dragging wheeled suitcases into new lives as refugees.

In an email, U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams told the AP that the refugee count surpassed 1 million as of midnight in central Europe, based on figures collected by national authorities.

Shabia Mantoo, another spokesperson for the agency, said that “at this rate” the exodus from Ukraine could make it the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century.”

Large blasts

A large explosion shook central Kyiv on Wednesday night in what the president’s office said was a missile strike near the capital city’s southern railway station. There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries.

Russian forces pounded Kharkiv, Ukraine’s biggest city after Kyiv, with about 1.5 million people, in another round of aerial attacks that shattered buildings and lit up the skyline with flames. At least 21 people were killed over the past day, said Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration.

Several Russian planes were shot down over Kharkiv, according to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top adviser to Zelenskyy.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” Arestovich said, invoking what is considered one of the most heroic episodes in Russian history, the five-month defense of the city from the Nazis during World War II.

‘We shall stand fast’

From his basement bunker, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov told the BBC: “The city is united and we shall stand fast.’’

Russian attacks, many with missiles, blew the roof off Kharkiv’s five-story regional police building and set the top floor on fire, and also hit the intelligence headquarters and a university building, according to officials and videos and photos released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Officials said residential buildings were also hit, but gave no details.

Worry about reactors

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency warned that the fighting poses a danger to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.

Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency noted that the war is “the first time a military conflict is happening amid the facilities of a large, established nuclear power program,” and he said he is “gravely concerned.”

Russia already has seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the scene in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

UN vote 141-5

In New York, the U.N. General Assembly voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive and immediately withdraw all troops, with world powers and tiny island states alike condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.

Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding but can reflect and influence world opinion.

The vote came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997. The only countries to vote with Russia were Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. Cuba spoke in Moscow’s defense but ultimately abstained.

Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Russian forces “have come to the Ukrainian soil, not only to kill some of us … they have come to deprive Ukraine of the very right to exist.” He added: ”The crimes are so barbaric that it is difficult to comprehend.”

Russia ramped up its rhetoric. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminded the world about the country’s vast nuclear arsenal when he said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that “a third world war could only be nuclear.”

In other developments

— A second round of talks between the sides was expected Thursday, but they appeared to have little common ground.

— The price of oil continued to soar, reaching $112 per barrel, the highest since 2014.

— Airbus and Boeing said they would cut off spare parts and technical support to the country’s airlines, a major blow. Airbus and Boeing jets account for the vast majority or Russia’s passenger fleet.

— Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from the Beijing Paralympics in reversal of original decision by organizers.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
2
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
3
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
4
$60M apartment complex to be built near Strip
$60M apartment complex to be built near Strip
5
Police officer accused of stealing $78K in armed robbery at Rio
Police officer accused of stealing $78K in armed robbery at Rio
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii lifting COVID-19 travel quarantine rules in March
The Associated Press

Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days.

Walmart, 8060 W Tropical Parkway, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las V ...
Expect another rise in food prices as Russia-Ukraine war continues
By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates.com

Food prices that are already at their highest point in more than a decade are set to push even higher amid a global shortage of fertilizer that has worsened since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Otay Mesa commercial fa ...
Authorities find nearly $3M worth of meth hidden in onion shipment
The Associated Press

Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer’s inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday.

Fans wear masks inside the arena before a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville ...
LA County may drop indoor mask order soon
The Associated Press

Los Angeles County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations plummet, the county’s top health official said Tuesday.

Snow melts into a creek flowing into the South Fork American River, near the where the Californ ...
California snowpack way below normal amid historic drought
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Drought-stricken California’s winter mountain snowpack is far below average after two historically dry months that reversed gains from storms late last year, officials said Tuesday as they urged the nation’s most populous state to conserve water.

This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows a view of the damaged City Hal ...
Russian-Ukraine war intensifies, nearing its sixth day
The Associated Press

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in S ...
Man kills his 3 children and himself at a California church
By Kathleen Ronayne and Christopher Weber Associated Press

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. ...
Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs, report says
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Amid a renewed push to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, a new report predicts that doing so could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue as they struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying ...
‘Sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier’: UN report a dire warning on climate change
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.