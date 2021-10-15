60°F
Nation and World

2 apparently drown in Colorado River

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 9:57 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2021 - 10:02 pm
A Mohave County water rescue boat at the scene of an apparent double drowning on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Mohave Country Sheriff's Office)

A man and a woman apparently drowned in the Colorado River on Thursday, according to Arizona authorities.

The deaths occurred about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu near Topock Gorge, stated a news release form the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. No time frame was available.

An investigation said the victims were aboard their boat headed north on the river when a personal item fell from the boat. The boaters attempted to retrieve the item when the woman fell into the water. The man then attempted to assist the woman when he lost consciousness. The woman then went below the surface. The man was pulled from the water by passing boaters and brought to shore while the woman’s body has not been recovered.

A fire boat from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene, and took the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A water rescue and recovery team conducted a search until nightfall, but was unable to find the woman. A search with side scan sonar technology will begin Friday morning. Boaters are advised to stay clear of the area.

The Mohave County coroner’s office will identify the victims after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

