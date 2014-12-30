2 Boston cops hospitalized after teen attack

Two Boston police officers were hospitalized after they were attacked by six teenagers related to a person they were arresting, authorities said.

Courtesy (Boston Police Department/Facebook)

BOSTON — Two Boston police officers were hospitalized after they were attacked by six teenagers related to a person they were arresting, authorities said.

The officers, a woman and a man, went to an apartment in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood on Monday morning to serve a warrant on a 19-year-old man for defaulting on court appearances, the Boston Herald reported.

Seven people were arrested in all, including the person police were originally seeking, Woobenson Morrisset.

Morrisset, and 18-year-old Lorcen Morrisset, who are accused of participating in the attack, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It’s not known if either has a lawyer.

The other teens, a 17-year-old boy and girls ages 13 14, 15, and 16, face assault and battery on a police officer and other charges in juvenile court.

When the officers found Woobenson Morrisset in a rear stairwell, he attacked them, according to the police report.

Police Commissioner William Evans told WBZ-AM that as the officers were about to handcuff Morrisset, residents of two apartments came to his aid and “kicked, punched, and choked” the officers.

They used pepper spray to fight off the attackers until other officers arrived. Evans said they never drew their guns.

The officers were released from the hospital. Their names were not made public.