2 Colorado River drownings in 5 days, police say

The Colorado River, the dividing line between the towns of Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jetskiers cruise across along the Colorado River near the Bullhead City Community Park on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Arizona. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — For the second time in five days, a person has drowned while swimming in the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.

Bullhead City authorities said Tuesday that a 27-year-old California man drowned Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to a drowning call at the Bullhead City Community Park swim beach area.

Witnesses said Greily Salvatierra Bonilla went in the water with other family members who lost sight of him after he went under and didn’t resurface.

Bonilla was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Last Thursday evening, police say a 48-year-old Bullhead City woman was pronounced dead at the scene after swimming in the Colorado River near Rotary Park.