Nation and World

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

The Associated Press
February 1, 2020 - 2:31 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2020 - 3:16 pm

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

“We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we mourn the lost of two young black men to a senseless shooting after a funeral held here at the church,” Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a statement on the church’s Facebook page.

Lupoe later added that none of the victims are church members and that they were not shot on church property.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

