2 dead, 6injured in stabbing attack in Finland

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a stabbing Friday in a city in southwest Finland, police said.

Turku Market Square on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, with a yellow ambulance on the corner of the square (behind red car). Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Lehtikuva via AP)

Rescue personnel covered a stabbing victim on the Turku Market Square, in Turku, Finland, Aug. 18, 2017. (Lehtikuva/Roni Lehti via Reuters)

People was emergency services working in Turku Market Square in Turku Finland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Facebook via AP)

Finnish police patrol the streets, after stabbings in Turku, in Central Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2017. (Lehtikuva/Linda Manner via Reuters)

Finnish police patrols on motorbike after stabbings in Turku, in Central Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2017. (Lehtikuva/Linda Manner via Reuters)

Armed Finnish policemen on guard at the Helsinki airport on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, as Finnish authorities announced they will raise readiness levels after an incident in Turku Finland. Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku. (Lehtikuva via AP)

The attack unfolded in Turku, about 100 miles west of Helsinki, jolting a continent still learning the full extent of a terror strike targeting Spain, where police were trying to piece together details of two deadly vehicular assaults and an explosion at a house that police said had been used by the attackers.

The Islamic State claimed links to the attacks in Spain, the nation’s worst in more than a decade.

Police in Finland said the stabbing was not being investigated as terrorism. However, Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation is also involved the case, with the assistance of Finnish intelligence services.

A suspect was apprehended at the scene in central Turku and was being treated for his wounds in a nearby hospital after being shot in the thigh by police. Finland’s interior minister, Paula Risikko, said the suspect’s identity was unclear but described him as “foreign-looking.” She said authorities were contacting immigration officials to learn more.

Finland’s prime minister, Juha Sipilä, offered condolences to relatives of the victims and called the day’s events “tragic.” The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, also weighed in to condemn the attack, saying its gravity was heightened by the attacks in Spain hours earlier.

Security was tightened across the country, including at airports and train stations. National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen warned civilians that they might see armed security personnel in the streets.

Police asked people to clear the center of Turku as they searched for more potential suspects.

A video circulated Friday on Twitter in which users said a man could be heard crying “Allahu akbar,” but others replied saying that the shouts were Finnish for “watch out.” An eyewitness told Turun Sanomat, a Turku-based newspaper, that she was buying potatoes in the market square when she saw people running and screaming. Among the victims, she said, was a woman with a small child.

Also Friday, police in the western German city of Wuppertal were searching for one or more suspects in a stabbing that left one person dead and another wounded, though the case was being treated as a homicide and is not linked to terrorism, police said.