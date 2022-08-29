91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

2 dead, plus shooter at Oregon grocery

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

BEND, Ore. — A person entered a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening and fatally shot two people, authorities said.

The person believed to be the shooter was found dead inside the Safeway store, Bend Police said in a statement.

Authorities said police responded to multiple 911 calls at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04 p.m.

Police said at least one shooter was firing shots in the parking lot, entered the Safeway and shot one person inside the entrance. The shooter continued firing inside the store, fatally shooting another person.

Police found the suspected shooter deceased inside the Safeway. Authorities said it did not appear police fired any shots.

No additional details were immediately available.

Bend is about 160 miles southeast of Portland, Oregon.

MOST READ
1
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
2
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
YouTuber slot machine outperforming casino floor averages
3
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
4
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
5
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Raiders facing big decisions on offensive line as cuts loom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This composite of satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising from fires at th ...
Nuclear watchdog chief says mission to Ukraine nuke plant on way
The Associated Press

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

Storm clouds linger over Artemis I, NASA's Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket carrying the O ...
50-year-wait: NASA’s return to the moon begins Monday
By Samantha Masunaga, Los Angeles Times Tribune Content Agency

NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time ever at 5:33 a.m. Pacific time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in ...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
The Associated Press

A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude.

 
Trump mixed top secret docs with newspapers, magazines, FBI says
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, mixed in with newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit.

A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. An inflation gauge that ...
Consumer prices rise 6.3% in July as inflation eases
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that the surging costs of everything from gasoline to food may have peaked.

FILE - A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclea ...
Nuke plant in Ukraine cut off from power grid temporarily
By Frank Jordans and Hanna Arhirova The Associated Press

The government in Kyiv alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it.