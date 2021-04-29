72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead, NC sheriff says

The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 - 8:22 am
 
In this image taken from video Wednesday, April 28, 2021, law enforcement work the scene of a f ...
In this image taken from video Wednesday, April 28, 2021, law enforcement work the scene of a fatal shooting outside a home in Boone N.C. Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after the lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday, April 29. (WSOCTV via AP)
In this photo provided by WJZY, a tactical van from Caldwell County, North Carolina, sits on st ...
In this photo provided by WJZY, a tactical van from Caldwell County, North Carolina, sits on stand-by at a staging area in Boone, N.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff in Boone in which two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded. (Morgan Frances/WJZY via AP)

BOONE, N.C. — Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls. Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who later died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene.

“The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence,” the statement said. Sheriff Len Hagaman said they were the suspect’s mother and stepfather, WSOC-TV reported.

A Boone Police officer, a Boone firefighter and an Appalachian State University police officer were shot at during an initial attempt to rescue the deputies, and the Boone police officer was hit, but he escaped injury to his Kevlar helmet equipment, Hagaman told WSOC.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported.

Hagaman said Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The sheriff’s office said officers from approximately 15 law enforcement agencies surrounded the home. Other people living nearby were evacuated or told to shelter in place as the standoff lasted throughout the day and Wednesday night.

Clarence Wilson, 78, was on his porch when deputies pulled up in front of the house across the street. Gunfire erupted after the deputies arrived, Wilson said.

“Then they told me to get back in the house and stay,” he said.

Wilson said he later saw officers pull a man from the house.

“I don’t know if it was a deputy or who it was,” he said. “I was just worried about keeping myself safe.”

Wilson said he heard a second barrage of gunfire around noon as the house remained surrounded.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he spoke with the sheriff to offer support and express his condolences.

“We grieve for Sgt. Chris Ward, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and the entire Watauga County law enforcement community today,” Cooper tweeted. “These horrific shootings that claimed lives and loved ones show the ever-present danger law enforcement can encounter in the line of duty.”

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterran ...
US economy accelerated at 6.4% rate last quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The government also said Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid reached a new pandemic low last week.

Beds lie inside an indoor stadium converted into COVID-19 treatment center for emergencies in t ...
India adds 375K virus cases; Moderna to boost output
The Associated Press

India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, with another 375,000 people infected, as the country gears up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults Saturday.

The Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Woman dies in boating accident inside Grand Canyon
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday.

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Wanda Cooper-Jones kneels before the grave of her son ...
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Georgia man
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The criminal case charging the three men in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department.

 
CDC eases guidelines on wearing masks outside
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully ...
Autopsy shows Black man shot 5 times by deputies, lawyers say
By Ben Finley and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press

A pathologist hired by Andrew Brown’s family examined his body and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, attorney Wayne Kendall said during a news conference.