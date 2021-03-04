2 die in residential fire near Kingman, Arizona

At least two people died in a house fire late Tuesday in a rural area near Kingman, Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. in the Valle Vista area about 20 miles northeast of Kingman, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s news release.

Upon firefighters arrival, the residence was fully involved in fire. After extinguishing the fire, human remains of at least two people were located inside.

The cause of the fire and causes of deaths were under investigation and the identities of those who died weren’t immediately established, the office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-008102.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.