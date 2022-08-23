92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

2 found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan governor

By Joey Cappelletti and Ed White The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 - 9:10 am
 
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and ...
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Attorney Christopher Gibbons, left, representing Adam Fox, speaks with the media outside the fe ...
Attorney Christopher Gibbons, left, representing Adam Fox, speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., following closing arguments in the trial of Fox and Barry Croft Jr., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)
Attorney Joshua Blanchard, left, representing Barry Croft Jr., speaks with the media outside th ...
Attorney Joshua Blanchard, left, representing Barry Croft Jr., speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., following closing arguments in the trial of Croft and Adam Fox, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in a eerie plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.

Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.

It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict after five days. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

The result was a big win for the U.S. Justice Department following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.

“You can’t just strap on an AR-15 and body armor and go snatch the governor,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors.

“But that wasn’t the defendants’ ultimate goal,” Kessler said. “They wanted to set off a second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something that they call the boogaloo. And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer.”

The investigation began when Army veteran Dan Chappel joined a Michigan paramilitary group and became alarmed when he heard talk about killing police. He agreed to become an FBI informant and spent summer 2020 getting close to Fox and others, secretly recording conversations and participating in drills at “shoot houses” in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The FBI turned it into a major domestic terrorism case with two more informants and two undercover agents embedded in the group. Evidence showed the group had many gripes, particularly COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer early in the pandemic.

Fox, Croft and others, accompanied by the government operatives, traveled to northern Michigan to see Whitmer’s vacation home at night and a bridge that could be destroyed.

Defense attorneys tried to put the FBI on trial, repeatedly emphasizing through cross-examination of witnesses and during closing remarks that federal players were present at every crucial event and had entrapped the men.

Fox and Croft, they said, were “big talkers” who liked to smoke marijuana and were guilty of nothing but exercising their right to say vile things about Whitmer and government.

“This isn’t Russia. This isn’t how our country works,” Croft attorney Joshua Blanchard told jurors. “You don’t get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don’t like things that they say, that you don’t like their ideologies.”

Fox attorney Christopher Gibbons said the FBI isn’t supposed to create “domestic terrorists.” He described Fox as poor and living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, which was a site for meetings with Chappel and an agent.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Over the weekend, she said she hadn’t been following the second trial but remains concerned about “violent rhetoric in this country.”

Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Dog in fatal mauling deemed vicious by city of Las Vegas
Dog in fatal mauling deemed vicious by city of Las Vegas
3
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
4
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
5
Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, to step down
Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, to step down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
California teen’s body found in reservoir
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday.

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforce ...
Body found in reservoir believed to be missing California teen
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday.

Attorney Christopher Gibbons, left, representing Adam Fox, speaks with the media outside the fe ...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
By Joey Cappelletti and Ed White The Associated Press

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia on Sunday, ...
Russian political theorist’s daughter dies in car explosion
By Jim Heintz Associated Press

The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated 29-year-old TV commentator Daria Dugina was killed by an explosive planted in the SUV she was driving Saturday night.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Rus ...
Accusations fly about fighting near largest nuke plant in Europe
By Paul Byrne The Associated Press

Later Friday, a Ukrainian official said two civilians were wounded by Russian shelling of Ukrainian communities neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the latest in a long string of such shelling accusations.

David Chou appears in court Friday, June 10, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (James Schaeffer/Las Ve ...
Las Vegas man enters not-guilty plea in California church shooting
By Sean Emery The Orange County Register

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in a California court on Friday to charges that he killed one person and wounded five in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church meeting.

This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "White ...
Three men charged with killing Whitey Bulger
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

The suspects, including a Mafia hitman, are accused of killing the notorious Boston crime boss in a West Virginia prison.