Nation and World

2 inmates remain at-large after 12 escape in Alabama

The Associated Press
July 31, 2017 - 2:32 am
 

JASPER, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

Ten of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving two still at large.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

It’s unclear how the inmates were able to escape from the jail.

The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.

