(Thinkstock)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say two Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies have been shot near the county courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

Local news outlets are reporting that the shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The conditions of the deputies’ are unknown. Details of what led to the shootings are not yet available.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that the department is working a major incident but provided no further details.