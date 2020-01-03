46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

2 kids killed in Chicago after stabbing, 11th-story plunge

By Don Babwin The Associated Press
January 2, 2020 - 7:50 pm
 

CHICAGO — Two toddlers died early Thursday in Chicago after a woman believed to be their mother stabbed a 70-year-old man, left one of the children in a bathtub and threw the other child out an 11th-floor apartment before jumping herself, police said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators were trying to determine exactly what happened and confirm the relationships. He said the man who was found with severe stab wounds in the apartment on the city’s South Side was believed to be the woman’s grandfather.

Guglielmi said both adults were in critical condition, and the man was undergoing surgery.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 to report seeing a severely injured person on the street.

Before he and the woman were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the man told officers that the woman had stabbed him before she threw one toddler out the window, Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi said that the positions of the body suggest that a 1-year-old boy was thrown out of the window before the woman jumped herself. He said that it is unclear why she survived, saying that perhaps something broke her fall.

Officers rushed up to the apartment after being directed there by building security and found the body of a 2-year-old boy in a bathtub. He said the boy had suffered severe lacerations and was badly burned by scalding water.

Both children were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The 70-year-old man was found inside the apartment, bleeding profusely from cuts to his face and body. There were initial reports that the man was the father of the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, but Guglielmi said Thursday morning that based on the ages of the two and what the man told police, investigators believe he is the woman’s grandfather. Guglielmi also said he did not know if a weapon had been recovered.

Guglielmi said that police have not determined a motive for what appears to be a murder-attempted suicide by the woman. He said there were no calls made to police about any disturbance at the apartment in the hours before the 911 call.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Allegiant Air flight at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 ...
Allegiant flight from Ohio to Florida makes emergency landing
The Associated Press

An Allegiant Air flight bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, and there were no injuries.

Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the ann ...
US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general, Pentagon says
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam The Associated Press

The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, migrants who are applying for asylum in the United States g ...
US begins sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
By Astrid Galvan and Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday, said Gilda Loureiro, director of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora.

In an April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school camp ...
Exemptions made for Trump’s plan to curb vaping flavors
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

The Trump administration said Thursday it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from e-cigarettes, but menthol and tobacco-flavors will remain on the market.

In this April 25, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves Tokyo's Detenti ...
Ex-Nissan exec who jumped bail target of Interpol wanted notice
By Bassem Mroue and Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press

Interpol issued a wanted notice Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial charges.