2 killed and 3 injured in July 4th attack in Huntington Beach, police say

Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say two people were killed and three others injured
Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where police say two people were killed and three others injured in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, July 5, 2024. Two people were killed and three others injured in Independence Day violence in the beach city, police said Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
The Associated Press
July 5, 2024 - 10:33 am
 
Updated July 5, 2024 - 12:25 pm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Two people were killed and three others injured in an attack that broke out during a neighborhood Fourth of July gathering in a Southern California beach city, police said Friday.

The county coroner removed two bodies Friday morning from the crime scene, which encompassed a grassy median in a residential neighborhood lined with palm trees. The violence was just a few blocks from the beach in a community known as “Surf City USA.”

A 26-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. Officials released no further details on the attack Thursday night other than to say it was an “assault with a deadly weapon.” It began less than two hours after the city’s fireworks display ended roughly a mile (1.6 kilometers) away.

Violence was reported across the country on Thursday. The Fourth of July historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year.

In the Huntington Beach neighborhood, evidence of a gathering remained, including chairs, a cooler and drink cans on a grassy median near the homes. Remnants of fireworks also littered the street.

People on bicycles rode up to crime scene tape blocking off the street Friday to ask police and bystanders what happened.

The district attorney’s office said they had not yet received the case from police but charges could be filed as early as Monday. A spokesperson for the Orange County coroner did not have details Friday about the victims’ fatal wounds. And the mayor did not respond to a request for comment.

Shootings and other violence during the extended Fourth of July weekend have left at least 18 other people dead, including 11 in Chicago, and injured dozens more nationwide.

