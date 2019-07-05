81°F
Nation and World

2 killed in explosion near border with Syria, Turkey’s leader says

The Associated Press
July 5, 2019 - 5:00 am
 
Updated July 5, 2019 - 6:49 am

ANKARA, Turkey — A bomb went off in a car near Turkey’s border with Syria on Friday, killing two Syrians who were inside the vehicle, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

The blast occurred inside a car some 800 yards from a local government office in the border town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Anadolu Agency said.

“It is clear that there was a bomb inside the vehicle,” Erdogan said. “The findings at the moment indicated that it was more linked to terrorism.”

Earlier, Anadolu said two people were also hurt in the explosion and that several ambulances and police vehicles have been sent to the scene. Erdogan did not say how many people were injured in the blast.

In 2013, two car bomb attacks in Reyhanli killed 52 people, including Syrian refugees. Turkey blamed Syria’s intelligence agency for the attack.

Turkey was also hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants that killed around 300 people.

In an image taken from video, a firefighter works to extinguish a house fire, Thursday, July 4, ...
5.4 aftershock follows Southern California 6.4 earthquake
By John Antczak and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on the July 4th holiday, rattling nerves and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets local residents wh ...
Biden says it would be ‘great’ to have a female vice president
The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.

(Getty Images)
Robust 224,000 jobs added in June; Fed rate cut uncertain
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

U.S. employers sharply stepped up their hiring in June, adding a robust 224,000 jobs, an indication of the economy’s durability after more than a decade of expansion.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Angelina Khachaturyan attends hearings in a co ...
Outrage in Russia as abused teen sisters charged with murder of dad
By Nataliya Vasilyeva The Associated Press

One evening last summer, Mikhail Khachaturyan decided that his living room wasn’t tidy enough, so he summoned his three teenage daughters one by one and doused each with pepper spray. Now they are charged with murder.

Bourbon mixes with water in the Kentucky River, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following an overnight ...
Fire destroys Jim Beam warehouse, bourbon flows into river
By Bruce Schreiner The Associated Press

A fire destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon in Kentucky, and state officials worried that runoff whiskey seeping into nearby waterways would kill fish.

 
Earthquake rattles Las Vegas but no injuries or damage reported
By John Antczak and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks.

In this April 21, 2015, file photo, Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor sits in a courtroom in Lueneburg ...
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
The Associated Press

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.