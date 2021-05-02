75°F
Nation and World

2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

By Mike Roemer The Associated Press
May 1, 2021 - 10:33 pm
 
A State Patrol officer blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wi ...
A State Patrol officer blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Sa ...
Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time. The gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Patrons fled the casino after gunshots broke.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay. Tribe spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they had no details on the casino incident.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” witness Jawad Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn’t doubt him hitting other people.”

Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant.

“We got the hell out of there, thank God we’re OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who’s been shot,” he said.

Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway … There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

