Nation and World

2 killed in Mormon church parking lot in Utah

People hug each other after a fatal shooting in a parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press
January 7, 2026 - 10:18 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City killed two people and injured six others Wednesday, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building was targeting a religion, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said.

“We believe this was not a random incident,” Redd told reporters.

The church is widely known as the Mormon church.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral inside the building at the time. All the victims were adults.

Authorities said no suspect was in custody.

About 100 law enforcement vehicles were outside the scene in the aftermath, and helicopters flew overhead.

“This should never have happened outside a place of worship. This should never have happened outside a celebration of life,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

